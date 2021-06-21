96-unit student housing approved by Ferguson Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More student housing is coming to State College. Tonight, a new 96-unit development was approved by the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors.

The development is a branch of the Aspen Heights student housing company, and will be located at the intersection of West College Avenue and Buckhout Street.

It also includes a six-story building with commercial space on the first floor and 159 parking spaces.

State College Borough Planning Commission reviewed and recommended approval of the development plan on January 21.