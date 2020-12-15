9,556 new COVID cases reported, 839 in our central region on Dec. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,556 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 509,320 known cases.

According to the DOH, 270 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 12,890.

There are 6,026 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 839 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 35,172 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 3,072,305 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,532 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,904 of our total cases are among health care workers.

