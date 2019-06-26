Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH NOW: The First Democratic Debate
Local News
Local police chase
Roadwork to begin in Northern Cambria
Local baseball field ruined by reckless driver
Free community movie nights hosted in Blair County
New pharmacy program
More Local News Headlines
North American Höganäs High Alloys expanding, adds new jobs
WTAJ Originals: Woman arrested for aggravated assault
Worry about Juul Use in Blair County
German tourists run over, killed at Washington swimming hole
Police investigate “lottery” phone scam
JCPenney Altoona names new general manager
WEB EXTRA: Negative effect of sitting too long
Spikes win slugfest to start homestand
Police looking for suspect(s) after $8k gas station robbery
Man injured after train hits farm tractor
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Dad A Day Driven By Jennerstown Speedway
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
