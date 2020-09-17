933 new COVID-19 cases reported, 98 in our central region on Sept. 17

CORRECTION: The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health has sent a correction to the COVID-19 numbers in Centre County. The story has been corrected to reflect that Centre County has 88 more cases today instead of 92 as previously reported.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 933 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing state totals to 147,923.

Currently, 1,721,275 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,913.

Of the 147,923 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 3,951 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 98 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,095 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,825 cases among employees, for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,327 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,251 of our total cases are among health care workers.