9,275 new COVID cases reported, 818 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,275 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing state totals to 269,213.

According to the DOH, 51 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,325.

Sixty-eight percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 14,935 cases today. That’s 818 more than over the weekend.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,573,621 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,141 cases among employees, for a total of 35,915 at 1,158 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,070 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,527 of our total cases are among health care workers.