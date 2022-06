CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County 911 cell tower was taken down after a 2021 inspection found it needed to be replaced.

The towers’ removal cost has jumped about $2,000 since then making the price tag about $11,000 total. The cost will reportedly be covered by the communications budget.

A new replacement tower has already been installed by Centre Wisp and is up and running.