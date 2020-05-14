900+ new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, only 9 reported in Central PA region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed just over 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, keeping state totals under 60,000.

As of Thursday, there are 938 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 59,636. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 251,559 people have tested negative.

There are 4,218 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 515 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 9 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Elk and Somerset all have one COVID-19 related death. Centre County has two COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently, of the 200 reported for Huntingdon County, 144 are reported from the DOC to be inmates and are confined inside of Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.