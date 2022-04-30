BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway to cross over Plank Road. Police did not note if it was a Kawasaki dirtbike, ATV, or another motorized device.

A Nissan was traveling south on Plank Road when it was unable to stop in time and hit the boy.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police noted that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.