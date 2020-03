VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old called police on February 21, after watching his father “beating his mother up,” according to police.

Police arrived on Griffith Street in Vintondale that day and determined that the 34-year-old father was in an argument with the 27-year-old mother when he hit her in the face and caused a bloody swollen lip.

The father was taken into custody and placed in the Cambria County Jail. He’s charged with simple assault and harassment.