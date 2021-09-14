9 kittens safe after being abandoned in taped up storage bin

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- 9 kittens are safe and sound, after being taped up in a plastic storage bin and left for dead.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, someone was walking their dog in an Altoona alley, when they noticed the bin moving. To their surprise they’d find a batch of kittens inside with no holes for air.

“Unfortunately we see it…we don’t want to see it at all, but it happens all the time. And for us at the Humane Society, cruelty to any animal is just inexcusable. There was no reason for that,” said shelter director Becky Felton.

According to Felton the kittens are about 9 to 10 weeks old, and are now safe in foster care. She says once they are nourished and hydrated they’ll be ready to find their fur-ever homes.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.