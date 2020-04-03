9 crews respond to commercial fire in Northern Cambria, road closed

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philadelphia Avenue in Northern Cambria is currently closed as crews continue to deal with the after-effects of a multi-unit fire Friday morning.

Dispatch confirmed that nine crews were called to the scene Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

The fire reportedly began in a commercial building and it was fully engulfed in flames. Dispatch confirmed that the fire spread to two apartment buildings.

There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.