CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of bike riders on the 9/11 National Memorial Trail stopped for a luncheon in Portage on Friday.

The 24 riders arrived around noon and stopped at the Portage Station Museum for sandwiches, salads, cookies and more hosted by the Portage Area Historical Society.

Society President Irene Huschak gave the riders a historical background of Portage while the riders enjoyed their food.

The group also stopped for an update on the town’s progress on a designated bike trail. Currently, riders need to bike on roads and highways as they pass through the area.

One of the cyclists Morgan Jenkins said more dedicated trails will lead to larger groups.

“It makes it much easier for riders to want to come,” Jenkins said. “When they hear about the conditions about some of the parts of it, it scares them away a little bit. I know that eventually the whole thing will be finished and done very well.”

The cyclists started their journey at the Pentagon Memorial last week before making their way to the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County. They will head to New York City before making their way back to the Pentagon. The trail is about 1,300 miles total.

You can view a map of the full trail as well as which areas have dedicated trails on the 9/11 Trail’s website.