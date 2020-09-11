9/11 Ceremonies Happening Today

The terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 shook the nation and will forever live as one of the darkest days in American history. On that day four planes were high-jacked and crashed into the two world trade centers, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

Nineteen years later, the nation will come together to honor and remember the lose killed on that horrific day. Today in New York — there will be dueling ceremonies at the September 11th memorial plaza — and at a corner near the World Trade Center.

For the past 18 years, thousands have gathered at ground zero to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost during the September 11th attacks. This year due to concerns around COVID-19, only family members will be allowed to gather for the ceremony and there has been a decision to suspend the tradition of relatives reading victims’ names. Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both those remembrances–with Joe Biden also visiting ground zero before making his way to Shanksville.

A live virtual ceremony will honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Army General Mark Milley — will lead the ceremony. The ceremony is not open to the public, but you’ll be able to see event via live-stream by visiting defense.gov. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.