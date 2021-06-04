9-1-1 centers across the commonwealth to get major upgrades

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – 9-1-1 centers across the commonwealth will receive major upgrades in the near future.

Through “Next Generation 9-1-1” plan. an IP based system which will be installed in all dispatch centers across Pa.

This will allow dispatchers and emergency dialers a secure line, avoiding any other traffic that may occur.

Current dispatch centers operate through basic internet providers — and can experience heavy traffic. Clearfield County 9-1-1 coordinator Jeremy Ruffner says, this new system, provided by ComTech, will allow all systems to stay connected across the state, providing a safer and easier experience for callers, allowing complete connectivity between all dispatch centers in the state, ensuring all emergencies are handled.



“We’ll have 100% assurance that that connectivity will always exist. And when that happens, we’ll be able to rely more heavily on our neighboring counties to back us up in the event of an emergency,” Ruffner said.