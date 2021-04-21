8th annual Worldwide Adventures of Phil competition underway

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The eighth annual Worldwide Adventures of Phil competition is underway. Where you can take Punxsutawney Phil with you anywhere in the world, snap a photo, and maybe win some prizes.

In order to participate, email The Groundhog Club at admin@groundhog.org, to receive your photo of Phil.

Participants have until October to take Phil with them on their adventure. After submitting your photos, Groundhog Club members will vote on four categories: National, International, Groundhog Club Member – and Phil Phans 12 & Under. The top three in each category will receive VIP passes to Phil’s next prognosis.

Punxsutawney Phil has seen all the corners of the world. From mount Everest, to the skies, even all the way in outer space, and Dan “Moonshine” McGinley an inner circle member who judges these photos says this years competition surely wont disappoint.

“It’s unbelievable it’s overwhelming. You’d be amazed how many people send us pictures,” McGinley said, adding, “they go so far and so wide it’s unbelievable. The results and the participation is so great to see every year.”

And although you may not be able to go as far as outer space, he does offer everyone some tips on what he looks for in a winner…

“I look for any exotic locations. Someplace Phil never been before. Someplace where somebody went so far out of their way to get Phil in that location it’s worth a little bit extra,” McGinley said.