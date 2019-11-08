$8M wastewater treatment improvements unveiled in Treasure Lake

TREASURE LAKE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A water company unveils big improvements for a Clearfield County community.

Aqua Pennsylvania cut the ribbon on an improved wastewater treatment plant in Treasure Lake Thursday.

The new complex consolidates the two aging plants that previously served the community.

Aqua PA upgraded the treatment tanks, added a new disinfection system, and new technology.

The total cost of the project was $8 million.

Upgrades are necessary to improve the quality of water entering the streams.

“If that water is not of the highest quality, it will continue to degrade our systems, our streams, our environment, the fish, the birds would all be affected negatively by poor quality,” Aqua PA president Marc Lucca said.

Aqua PA has invested almost 40 million dollars into Treasure Lake over four years.

Next, they plan to construct a new $4 million water treatment plant.