$8k worth of items stolen from Frankstown Township home, police investigate

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKSTOWN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hollidaysburg State Police are investigating a home burglary at 201 Three Lakes Road in Frankstown Township.

According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Nov. 25.

An unknown person(s) entered the residence after cutting a lock. Various items were stolen including, power tools, a black safe with documents, hand tools, iPads, and jewelry.

In total, over $8,500 worth of personal items were stolen from the home.

Police ask that anyone with information to please call (814) 696-6100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss