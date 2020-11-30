$8k worth of items stolen from Frankstown Township home, police investigate

FRANKSTOWN TWP., BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hollidaysburg State Police are investigating a home burglary at 201 Three Lakes Road in Frankstown Township.

According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Nov. 25.

An unknown person(s) entered the residence after cutting a lock. Various items were stolen including, power tools, a black safe with documents, hand tools, iPads, and jewelry.

In total, over $8,500 worth of personal items were stolen from the home.

Police ask that anyone with information to please call (814) 696-6100.