891 new COVID-19 cases reported, 76 in our central region on Sept. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 891 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 137,662.

Currently, 1,576,879 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,742.

Of the 137,662 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 2,738 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 76 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Aging warned Pennsylvanians about contact tracing scams and emphasized the need to stay alert as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.

There are 15 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,307 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,564 cases among employees, for a total of 25,871 at 942 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,235 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,813 of our total cases are among health care workers.