$878,000 in state grants awarded to support several projects in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns announced today that the Commonwealth Financing Authority awarded a total of $877,776 in state funds. These funds will provide needed infrastructure repairs and enhanced recreational opportunities for Cambria County.

A total of four projects will receive the following CFA funds:

$499,800 to Portage Borough for the Trout Run Flood Protection project. Funds will be used to make improvements and repairs, including the restoration of stream bank stability and erosion remediation work, including the replacement of the failed portion of the crib wall, protection of exposed footing areas, removal of gravel bars and repair of settled ground surfaces.

for the Trout Run Flood Protection project. Funds will be used to make improvements and repairs, including the restoration of stream bank stability and erosion remediation work, including the replacement of the failed portion of the crib wall, protection of exposed footing areas, removal of gravel bars and repair of settled ground surfaces. $247,000 to Washington Township for the Memorial Park Trail. Funds will be used toward a variety of improvements, including trail extension, installation of light fixtures, the planting of shade trees and work to mitigate stormwater runoff.

for the Memorial Park Trail. Funds will be used toward a variety of improvements, including trail extension, installation of light fixtures, the planting of shade trees and work to mitigate stormwater runoff. $70,616 to Gallitzin Borough for the Gallitzin Athletic Field Park to fund the multi-phase development of the park, including the installation of a walking trail extension to the upper parking lot, restroom facility, concession stand, park benches, picnic tables and the repair of existing bleachers and trash receptacles.

for the Gallitzin Athletic Field Park to fund the multi-phase development of the park, including the installation of a walking trail extension to the upper parking lot, restroom facility, concession stand, park benches, picnic tables and the repair of existing bleachers and trash receptacles. $60,000 to Washington Township Central Mainline Sewer Authority to rehabilitate 126 acres of a severely eroded stream bank of the Little Conemaugh River, including the burial of an exposed section of its sanitary sewer conveyance line to prevent future line exposure.

I’m committed to bringing money back to the district for projects that help the community,” Burns said. “Investments like this in our region show that we are capable of landing grants if we continue to apply.” State Representative: Frank Burns, D-Cambria

The Commonwealth Financing Authority provides funding for a multitude of projects that help businesses succeed. For more information about the commonwealth financing authority, you can visit their website by clicking here.