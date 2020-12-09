8,703 new COVID cases reported, 746 in our central region on Dec. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,703 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 445,317 known cases.

According to the DOH, 220 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 11,762.

There are 5,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,160 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Fifty-eight(58) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 746 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 29,961 known COVID-19 cases.

There are 2,972,594 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,983 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,585 cases among employees, for a total of 48,568 at 1,363 distinct facilities in66 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 16,021 of our total cases are among health care workers.