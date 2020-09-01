863 soldiers killed in WWII to be mentioned in Johnstown ceremony

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tomorrow is the 75th anniversary of the formal surrender of the Imperial of Japan aboard the U.S.S. Missouri–thus officially ending the Second World War.

The Cambria County Veterans War Memorial Committee will be putting on a special service at the 1st Summit Arena to commemorate the sacrifice of the 863 soldiers from Cambria County who lost their lives in the war by reading their names out loud.

“These people here have influenced the way we lived, even 75 years later, so with that these are the true heroes of the United States,” said Marty Kuhar, Chairman of the Veterans Committee, “and we are one county out of many, needless to say, but think of it–one county, Cambria County, gave 863 of their best youth to stop tyranism; to stop anything that had to do with taking away the freedoms of the united states. “

This year the service will be live streamed due to COVID restrictions.

You can access the film through the Tribune Democrat, or call the Summit arena to find out more about the service at 814-536-5156.

Kuhar also mentioned that there are likely to have been more local lives lost in World War II, and anyone who may have the name of a relative who is not mentioned is asked to contact the Veterans Committee.