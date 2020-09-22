834 new COVID-19 cases reported, 213 in our central region on Sept. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 834 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 151,646.

Currently, 1,777,916 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 8,023.

Of the 151,646 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 81% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 4,511 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 213 more cases from yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below

The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health announced they will no longer update the COVID-19 Dashboard on Sundays. Monday’s numbers will now reflect results reported for Saturday and Sunday.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 38 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,419 of our total cases are among health care workers.