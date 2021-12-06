81-year-old flown to UPMC Altoona after being shot in hunting accident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 81-year-old man was flown to UPMC Altoona after being shot on the top of his head in what’s being called a ‘hunting-related shooting’ over the weekend.

State College police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to the shooting in College Township on Saturday, Dec. 4. The man was found with a bullet wound on the top of his head and two hunters at the scene with him.

One of the hunters reportedly came forward and admitted that he thought he shot at a deer. After realizing it was a person, the hunter began first aid, according to the State College Police Department release.

The 81-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona where he underwent surgery and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

This incident is currently under investigation by the State College Police Department and Pennsylvania Game Commission.