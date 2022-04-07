CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg woman reported that $80,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a residence in Rush Township and police are now looking for answers.

The woman reported that two valuable items went missing from the residence on Oakwood Drive sometime between Oct. and Feb. 13. While it was only two items, the woman reported that they totaled over $80k in value.

The items were a gold Rolex watch valued at $29,309 and a silver in color diamond ring valued at $50,972, together totaling $80,281.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Anyone with any information is based to call state police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545