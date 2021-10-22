$800 worth of tools stolen from Somerset County garage, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for an unknown person(s) who broke into a garage in Paint Township and stole several tools.

The garage, located on Dark Shade Drive, was broken into July 27, and it’s still under investigation by state police in Somerset.

The suspect is reported to have stolen the following items before fleeing in an unknown direction:

Pittsburgh 3 ton floor jack ($120)

Crafts 24 inch metal tool chest ($100)

Various Pittsburgh hand tools ($100)

Pittsburgh tie-rod removal tool ($45)

Crafts metric tool set in plastic case ($250)

Crafts easyout socket set ($60)

Laguna oil filter wrench set ($17)

Green garden wagon ($90)

Anyone with information should contact state police.