800 new COVID-19 cases reported, 72 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 107,425.

Currently, 1,028,776 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,118.

Of the 107,425 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 75% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,476 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region, 72 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

County Negative Cases per 100,000 Deaths Bedford 2,453 255.30 4 Blair 9,148 143.70 2 Cambria 13,280 166.20 3 Cameron 321 111.30 0 Centre 7,754 218.70 9 Clearfield 3,526 146.10 0 Elk 1,673 129.30 2 Huntingdon 2,739 631.00 4 Jefferson 1,877 116.90 1 Somerset 5,304 143.30 2

Pennsylvania DOC reports that 183 cases of Huntingdon County come from Huntingdon SCI inmates.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to more than 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to more than 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,939 our total cases are in health care workers.