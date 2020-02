KNOX TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD Co., Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for information after 800 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the Knox Township Municipal Building.

State Police report that the theft happened sometime between January 1 – February 2, 2020. They also say the stolen fuel was valued at $1656.00

Police are not sure how many were involved or which way they may have headed when leaving.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.