80 employers set to be at Blair County Job Fair at Jaffa Shrine in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interviews with 80 different area employers will take place at a Blair County Job Fair in Altoona on Wednesday.

The job fair will take place at the Jaffa Shrine on Broad Avenue Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first thirty minutes will be reserved for Veterans.

“The local unemployment rate is at a low 6.0% so employers are eager to talk with all job seekers and anyone considering a career change. We urge everyone to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared to interview ‘on the spot,’ PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher said.

If you need résumé assistance in advance of the job fair, please contact PA CareerLink®: 814-940-6201.

Here is a list of employers who have committed to attend:

· Advantage Resource Group

· Aerotek

· Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers

· Allegheny Lutheran Social Ministries

· Alpha Assembly Solutions

· Altoona Area School District

· American Customer Care

· American Eagle Paper Mill

· Associates for Training & Development

· Bayada

· BC Stone

· Bedford Reinforced Plastics

· Blair Family Solutions

· Blair Image Elements

· Blue Knob Recreational

· CaptiveAire

· Carpenter, Co.

· Central States Manufacturing, Inc.

· CENVEO

· CHM Professional Maintenance Services

· Champion Homes

· Child Advocates of Blair

· Children’s Behavioral Health

· Colonial Courtyard of Tyrone

· Community Resources for Independence

· Cracker Barrel

· DelGrosso’s

· Epworth Manor

· ESS

· Estes Express Lines

· Express Employment Professionals

· Family Care Home Health Agency

· Family Services, Inc.

· Figure8 Communications

· First National Bank

· Gateway Travel Plaza

· Garvey Manor

· Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies

· Greater Altoona Career & Technology Ctr.

· HH Brown

· Hollidaysburg Area School District

· Hollidaysburg Veterans Home

· Home Instead

· Hoss’s Restaurant

· Interim Healthcare

· InspectionGo

· iQor

· JLG Industries

· Leonard S. Fiore

· Lockheed Martin

· Manpower

· Mayville Engineering Company

· Microtel Inn & Suites

· Mission Critical Solutions

· NPC

· Office of Vocational Rehab (OVR)

· OMNI Bedford Springs Resort

· Organic Snack Foods

· PA CareerLink®

· PA State Police

· Peerstar, LLC

· Penn Highlands Community College

· Penn State University Talent Acquisition

· Pinnacle Professional Cleaning Services

· Primary Health Network

· Pyramid Health Care

· Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

· Senior Life

· Sheetz

· Skills of Central PA

· Spherion

· Spring Cove Containers

· Staff Management

· Texas Roadhouse

· The Learning Lamp

· The Winds of Mattern Orchard

· UPMC

· United States Post Office – Altoona

· US Army Recruiter

· Window World Altoona

PA CareerLink® Blair County, in association with Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board, Altoona Blair County Development Corporation, Blair County Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center are hosting this event.