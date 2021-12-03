8 crews battle early morning house fire in Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eight different crews responded to an early morning house fire in Hollidaysburg Friday.

The call came in around 1 a.m. according to Blair County Emergency Dispatch. Crews arrived at the scene on Fern Street and were able to take control of the situation. The fire has since been extinguished and we’re told nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire and how much damage was done is still unclear at this time.

The fire is currently under investigation.