CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort will be hosting its 12-hour dance/activities marathon Friday and Saturday to raise money that will support families dealing with pediatric cancer.

On March 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Bishop McCort High School will hold the Mini-THON to raise money to support the Four Diamonds Foundation at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital to help conquer childhood cancer. Over the past six years, it’s reported the school has raised $138,139.

The money raised helps cover medical expenses for families that have children battling pediatric cancer as well as support a comprehensive team of researchers that are looking for a cure, according to a press release. The theme for this year’s event is neon with hopes to “Light The Way To A Cure.”

The Mini-THON is modeled after Penn State’s THON, which raised a record $13.7 million this year toward Ford Diamonds.

Faculty advisor Rich Denhard said children in 7th through 12th grade come together to organize and make the mini-THON event memorable.

From the students who lead and organize the event, to the awesome energy and effort our student body puts into their fundraising, and to the overwhelming support from local businesses, families, and alumni – It is an inspiration. The event itself is always a great time to come together in fellowship and as a school community. The growth and impact it has on those students who lead and participate in the planning committees is evident. Probably most of all, I am extremely proud of how a group of young people can come together and truly have an impact on the world and the fight against childhood cancer. Cancer treatments and care are constantly improving and moving toward a cure. The McCort Mini-THON participants – past & present – can hopefully one day hear about future breakthroughs in treatments and cures and say ‘We helped with that progress.’ That is a pretty cool accomplishment for anyone at any age. Faculty advisor Rich Denhard

Mini-THONs originated in 1993 to empower students to learn about event management and philanthropy by joining the fight against pediatric cancer. Last year, the release mentioned that 270 schools like Bishop McCOrt held Mini-THONs and raised a total of $6 million for Four Diamonds.

Four Diamonds’ mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children being treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research, according to its website.

For more information, visit the Bishop McCort Mini-THON Facebook page.