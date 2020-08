760 new COVID-19 cases reported, 28 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 760 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 118,852.

Currently, 1,214,965 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 1additional COVID-19 related death has been reported, bringing the total to 7,314.

Of the 118,852 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 77% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,874 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 28 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,975 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,620 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.