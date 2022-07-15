SHADE GAP, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 75th Annual Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off earlier this week, but there is still plenty of time to get in on the fun.

This year’s event will be hosted by the Shade Gap Fire Company and the Orbisonia-Rockhill EMS at the fire department building. Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, will feature games for kids and adults as well as different fire companies from across the county competing in a variety of contests, including pumping and battle of the barrel.

This is the first convention since the pandemic began and people from all over the area have come out to get in on the fun. The competition between companies is always friendly but can get a little competitive.

“It’s definitely competitive, there’s some choice words and some friendly words being fired but it’s all fun and games and all the companies are here for the same reason,” Tanner Locke the Chairman of the Huntingdon County Fire Convention said.

The President of the Huntingdon County Fireman’s Association, Scott Schaffer, says that they have had a large amount of people come out already for this week’s events.

“This being the 75th year we were expecting a big turnout,” Schaffersays. “We had a bunch show up to the memorial service and every night.”

Saturday will also feature a parade starting at 6 p.m. and the fire queen pageant directly following it.