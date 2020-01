MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ has learned new details tonight about a mobile home fire in Blair County over the weekend.

Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the home where an elderly woman was trapped inside.

The Altoona Mirror reports that the woman was 75-year-old Jane Weaver.

They say she died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

The Blair County Coroner says the smoke detectors weren’t working.