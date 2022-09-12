CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and in Clearfield, one resident is fighting the disease.

Karen Lucas is 75-year-old and was was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer back in March of 2022. When Lucas first went to the hospital, doctors thought it was a heart attack and decided to check her stomach.

However, she ended up being diagnosed with cancer and sent to Gynecologic Oncologist Scott Purinton from Geisinger.

After meeting with Dr. Purinton it was unfortunate news for Lucas. She was diagnosed with stage four-b ovarian cancer, the most advanced ovarian cancer you can have. This high stage cancer has spread from her ovaries and up into the abdomen.

Her doctor told her “You can either go home on hospice or you can try three rounds of chemo.” Lucas didn’t go on hospice and wanted to give chemotherapy a chance.

Now 6 months later, “I did two rounds I have my last round Wednesday and I will be done with my chemo,” Lucas said.

The same day, as she was diagnosed Lucas, was told to do something very important when she got home from Dr. Purinton.

“When I left his office he said the first day you go home and pray and I will do the same thing. And we prayed and everybody from all the churches, friends, family, everybody prayed, this is a miracle from god,” Lucas said.

Ovarian cancer is a very serious disease and it can be very hard to detect. After Lucas’s surgery in July, Dr. Purinton said that she had an amazing response to the surgery. He added that it was 100% successful after he was able to remove all of the cancer he could find.

“These can be healthy, healthy women nothing they essentially did that which has predisposed them to get this disease but it is self-awareness knowing symptoms are very very subtle,” Dr. Purinton said. “Could be very minimal changes for instance in bowel or bladder habits again that feeling of getting full quickly and trying not to and it’s very easy as we age to blame things on our old age. I’m a little bit more tired because I’m older my bowel habits have changed because I’m older.”

Dr. Purinton also added that this disease is not genetic and anybody can get it and that the average age for this disease is 70.

“The awareness that this is a condition that is going to affect 1 in 70 women, typically those 1 in 70 women it’s not genetics or in other words, I have a saying it’s not bad genes it’s bad luck,” Purinton said.

Karen Lucas is getting ready to finish her three rounds of chemotherapy before returning to Dr. Purington. After being cleared patients with the disease will see the doctor every three months for the first two years. After that, they are scheduled every six months until they hit five years.

Once they hit that mark their check-ups become annually.