73-year-old colon cancer survivor bike riding across New York for local charity

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning on Monday, September 14 Brother Shamus, a 73-year-old Colon Cancer Survivor will begin his 10th annual Charity Bike Ride fundraiser to help support the Dorothy Day Outreach Center at St. Francis University.

The Dorothy Day Outreach Center helps support local families affected by rural poverty.

Brother Shamus will be making the week long ride from Buffalo, New York to Albany, a nearly 300-mile trip.

He is hoping to raise $92,000 for this year’s efforts.

“Every cent goes to helping out the poor in our area, whether it be through financial assistance or food or clothing,” said Brother Shamus, “the Dorothy Day Center really encompasses the spirit of St. Francis, and more importantly the gospel message.”

You can donate by going to the charity’s website.