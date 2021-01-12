7,275 new COVID cases reported, 446 in our central region on Jan. 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,275 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 733,429 known cases.

According to the DOH, 227 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,080.

There are 5,232 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,070 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,403,160 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 446 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 49,949 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 100 (+0)

Blair: 194 (+2)

Cambria: 293 (+2)

Cameron: 5 (+1)

Centre: 158 (+5)

Clearfield: 59 (+2)

Elk: 23 (+0)

Huntingdon: 93 (+1)

Jefferson: 55 (+0)

Somerset: 113 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 15

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 11:

311,477 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does not include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

