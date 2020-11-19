7,126 new COVID cases reported, 533 in our central region on Nov. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,126 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 288,978.

According to the DOH, 116 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,581.

As of today, 2,952 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 628 are in the ICU for COVID-19.

Sixty-six percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 16,495 cases today. That’s 533 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,629,527 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,265 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,184 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,786 of our total cases are among health care workers