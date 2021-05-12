$700 worth of ammo, hunting equipment stolen in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said ammunition, hunting clothes and re-loading equipment have been stolen.

State police at Somerset said the theft happened at someone’s garage in Jenner Township.

The victim said he left his garage for 30 minutes, and when he returned, the following was stolen:

300 Win Mag Die ($45 value)

Extra-long hunting jacket ($30 value)

Camo scent lock suit ($100 value)

Orange hunting jacket ($100 value)

10 gauge shotgun shells ($10 value)

12 gauge shotgun shells ($10 value)

444 Marlin ammunition ($10 value)

45-70 Marlin ammunition ($10 value)

Rockchucker ammunition reloader ($335 value)

444 bullets for reloading ($10 value)

44 mag bullets for reloading ($10 value)

30-30 bullets for reloading ($10 value)

The total value comes at $680.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.