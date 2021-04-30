Blair County residents donate 102 units of blood to American Red Cross

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Blair County Convention Center Thursday.

Throughout the day, a somewhat steady flow of people donated their time and blood all to help save lives. Medical professionals say every two seconds someone in the United States is in need of blood. One unit of blood can save three people. On Thursday, 102 units of blood were donated.

“It is so important, we’re not doing our usual blood collections because our schools and colleges are closed people working from home, these big events we have in the community are life-saving, truly life-saving,” said Autumn Moore of the American Red Cross. “If we don’t have these events we don’t have the blood on the shelf.”

Thursday’s American Red Cross Blood Drive was sponsored by WTAJ and the Altoona Rotary. Anyone wishing to donate can visit the American Red Cross website for more information.