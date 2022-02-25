CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–You could say that dirt bike racing runs in the Lykens family. All four of their kids were pretty much born on dirt bikes.

“It’s such a family sport. They love it,” said Kacie Lykens, mother of four. “Between getting to race against your siblings and your friends and when you’re at a track it’s just different.”

This weekend, seven-year-old twins Ryder and Addizyn will be competing in the KTM Jr Challenge in Texas. That race is a competition of 15 seven or eight year old’s that were chosen based on experience and their grades in the classroom. Watching them compete with and against each other is something the whole family enjoys seeing.

“They give me a ride. It’s fun. It really is,” said Lykens. “You just hope that they both come out of the next corner that you can’t see and if you see one head or the other and you’re like awe man Ryder went down. He tries really hard when she gets in front of him.”

Ryder and Addizyn have also had many memorable moments racing against each other.

“Winning five first-place finishes and getting top five,” said Ryder.

“When I beat Ryder,” said Addizyn.

The two have competed in many races all over the country, but they say their favorite place to race is in Evansville, Indiana.

“We went there a lot of times and raced against each other,” said Addizyn.

“Me and her usually battle a lot of times there because all the kids there are like slow so we can always win,” said Ryder.

Ryder and Addizyn both will look to be the first child in the family to medal at the KTM Jr Challenge. Their older siblings both performed well, but did not finish in the top three.