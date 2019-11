JACKSON TWP, HUNTINGDON CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are looking for information after seven cows were shot and butchered.

The incident happened sometime around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 on Powells Road.

The actor(s) shot seven of the owner’s black Angus cows where they were then reportedly taken to a butcher and processed without the owner’s permission.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814- 627-3161.