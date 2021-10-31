$7.5K worth of items stolen from Somerset County storage unit, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after more than $7,500 worth of skis, bicycles, and home improvement items were stolen from a storage unit back in September.

The storage unit was reportedly broken into on Sept. 29 on E. Evergreen Court in Middlecreek Township. The following items were reported as being taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.