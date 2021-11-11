6th generation farmer advocates for agriculture

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Agriculture is one of the backbones of Pennsylvania heritage, but with not as many farmers around as there use to, 6th generation farmer Ethan Hoover is on a mission to advocate and educate everyone on its importance.

“When my dad grew up there was a lot more famers around here. Everyone knew a farmer, or was related to a farmer. Well now there’s not a lot of farmers around here and people don’t know much about agriculture,” said Hoover.

Waking up at around 5 a.m. and harvesting in the field until night, Hoover admits farming can be a challenge.

“There are days where I don’t want to get out of bed but I just keep moving, moving, moving, moving. Because the whole point is to get this up and out of here,” said Hoover.

Farming the same land as his father and even grandfather, he calls farming his calling that runs through his blood. Now, he wants to share that passion with others.

“Ya know a lot of kids they don’t know where there food comes from, they think it comes from Walmart. So it’s important to get the message out there,” said Hoover.

Along with providing food and feed, most of Hoover’s corn crops go towards making fuel.

“A lot of people don’t know that corn can make ethanol and it goes in your gasoline,” said Hoover.

Ways Hoover says you can get involved in ag are through the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and 4H.

“And to support local farmers it comes down to going to your local dairy store and buying milk and ice cream and butter. Going to your local wine shop getting a bottle of homemade wine. The local vegetable market getting pumpkins, potatoes, it all matters it all helps,” said Hoover.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.