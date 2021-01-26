$67K state grant awarded to Rock Run Recreation, Cambria Co.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a continued effort to bolster the region’s outdoor recreation, Rep. Frank Burns Tuesday announced another $67,700 state grant for Rock Run Recreation.

“If this pandemic has done one good thing, it has shown how important and popular outdoor recreation is,” Burns said. “These continued investments in recreation facilities will continue to make our area attractive to visitors and that means jobs and money.”

The grant, awarded through the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program, will allow the popular Rock Run Recreation Area to construct a comfort station at the Rock Run Recreation Area facility in Chest Township.

The House Democratic Communications Office says that Burns has brought back hundreds of millions of dollars for economic development projects in Cambria County, driving investment in everything from energy development to outdoor recreation opportunities.