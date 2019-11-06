66-year-old Jefferson County man charged with raping two teens

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man has been charged Wednesday with raping two teens.

Police say Joseph Albert Brown, 66, of Reynoldsville, raped two teens between 2015 and 2016, ages 15 and 16.

According to police, several incidents occurred during that time period when the two teens were living with Brown.

Both victims say Brown forced them to have sex with them.

Police say Brown got into bed with each victim and undressed them, on several occasions.

One victim claims Brown knew how old she was because he was aware of her birthday, according to the criminal complaint.

Brown is being charged with two counts each of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, indecent assault without consent of other person, and one count each of statutory sexual assault, harassment, and unlawful contact with a minor.