The race will encompass a 65 mile trail from Blair to Huntingdon County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Eastern States Trail Endurance-Alliance, Inc. and Allegheny Trailrunners, Inc. is pleased to announce an ultramarathon coming to Blair and Huntingdon County.

Starting Saturday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. runners from 15 states and three countries will participate in the 65 mile footrace. The Ironstone 100K is a point-to-point “Ridge and Valley Appalachian” 100 kilometer ultramarathon in Southwest Central Pennsylvania. The ultramarathon starts in Canoe Creek State Park in Blair County. The race utilizes the Standing Stone, Mid State, and Lower Trails before ending in Greenwood Furnace State Park in Huntingdon County.

Participants from around the Northeastern United States begin Saturday afternoon and run through the night, needing to end within 23 hours to officially complete the event.

The most unique feature of the Ironstone 100K is the ridge running atop Tussey Mountain, one of the longest named ridges in the Appalachians. Other features include old-growth pines at Alan Seeger Natural Area, Little Juniata Natural Area, the Lower Trail rails-to-trail along the Frankstown Branch of the

Juniata River and the historic limestone kilns at Canoe Creek State Park.

Participants will see the sunset along the many vistas on Tussey Mountain, and then watch the sun rise from the mountain west of Bear Meadows Natural Area.

The Ironstone 100K is managed by Eastern States Trail-Endurance Alliance (Eastern States 100) with the Allegheny Trailrunners.