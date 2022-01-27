64-year-old charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she hit a Brookville man who was walking on the street.

The 64-year-old woman is facing DUI and recklessly endangering another person charges along with various summary traffic offenses after the crash on Dec. 10. just after midnight.

Brookville police were called to the scene where the 48-year-old Brookville man was walking on the 100 block of Pine Street. When arriving, they found the man on the road with minor injuries. After talking with the driver, police suspected she was intoxicated and had her complete field sobriety tests. She was then taken for a blood draw.

Her results came back with a blood-alcohol level of .109 percent while Pennsylvania’s legal limit is only .08 percent.