$62K in Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund grants awarded to local projects

Gen Nashimoto, of Luminalt, installs solar panels in Hayward, Calif., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. From New York to California, the U.S renewable energy industry is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed construction and sowed doubts about major projects on the drawing board. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) has announced a total of $119,450 in grants through the Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund held at CFA. That includes $62,450 in funding for six projects in Somerset, Indiana, and Cambria counties.

Local projects that received funding are:

• $10,000 for the Indiana County Conservation District’s new building energy efficiency components

• $9,000 for The Learning Lamp’s LED lighting and insulation work

• $11,450 for Christian Camps of Pittsburgh (Summer’s Best Two Weeks) for solar and skylights for the Que Family Recreation Area shower house

• $20,000 for the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank to implement solar panels and LED lights

• $5,000 for Brownstown Borough’s exterior LED lighting retrofit

• $7,000 for the City of Johnstown Roxbury Park exterior LED lighting retrofit

We are happy to be able to continue to support these important upgrades for area nonprofits and municipalities. This fund provides a unique opportunity for clean energy improvements, and it promotes the use of renewable energy. Angie Berzonski, CFA Associate Director



More information about the fund, including application details, can be found at cfalleghenies.org.