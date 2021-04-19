$606K winning lottery ticket sold at Johnstown drug store

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drawn lottery ticket has made one lucky winner a lot of money in Cambria County.

Someone managed to win a $606,000 ticket from the Westmont Rexall Drug Store on Groucher Street in Johnstown. The store sold the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket on Friday.

The drug store also gets a little prize of its own for selling the ticket receiving a bonus of $5,000. More than 19,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.