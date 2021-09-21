6 years in the waiting, expectant mom helps dispel rumors on COVID-19 and infertility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Despite the highly transmissible delta variant causing dangerous spikes in COVID-19 cases, many women are left shot hesitant as rumors and myths continue to swirl around the vaccine and infertility.

But one soon-to-be mom (for the second time!) is hoping to quite some of the false gossip by sharing her own pregnancy journey.

Samantha Deibler welcomed her first baby girl Amelia into the world back in 2012.

“We had no trouble getting pregnant with her as she was a huge surprise to me at age 23. So honest to God we thought we’d literally have no issues whatsoever,” admitted Samantha.

About 2.5 years later, Samantha and her husband were finally ready to expand their little family, but at 7 weeks pregnant, she had a miscarriage. While devastated, giving up was out of the question.

“I was always like oh my gosh this happens to so many people, dust it off, it hurts, but we need to get through it,” said Samantha bravely.

After letting some time pass, Samantha began oral fertility treatments and would soon receive the good news that she was pregnant once again. But as she hit 7 weeks, the same thing happened.

“Miscarriage, no idea why,” said Samantha.

With Type 1 Diabetes and Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, Samantha calls herself the “perfect storm for fertility troubles.” Still, she was determined to have another baby.

6 months after the second miscarriage the couple would try again only for the same result, a third miscarriage.

In Dec. 2020, Samantha as a nurse, had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and despite rumors saying that the shot caused infertility, she got it without any hesitation.

“To be honest I’m tone deaf to rumors like that because to me science is factual. I don’t know if it’s the nurse in me, or the caregiver in me, but there was no piece of me that could never have not gotten it,” said Samantha.

Samantha says she would never be okay, knowing that she was the reason someone got sick, whether it be a family member or even just someone at the post office or grocery store.

“It’s not just about you, this affects everyone,” said Samantha.

Deciding to go the IVF route shortly after, Samantha is now 17 weeks pregnant with their first frozen transfer.

“Our due date is March 3, and his name is going to be Oakland like the city in California. It means brave, we’re huge Braves fans and my husband is die hard for all wildlife biology so the ‘oak’ in it was like, take home,” said Samantha grinning from ear to ear.

According to the CDC pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant people. Risks range from preterm birth to even pregnancy loss.

Geisinger’s General Obstetrician and Gynecology Physician Dr. Brytanie Marshall says that when it comes to the vaccine, there are no theoretical risks to mom or baby.

“There have now been 10,000 women nationwide who’ve been vaccinated and are pregnant, and thus far we have not seen any acute complications,” said Dr. Marshall.

